HDFC Bank launches new app 'SmartHub Vyapar' for small and medium merchants; Check benefits and other details

New Delhi: Private lender HDFC Bank has launched a new app called ‘SmartHub Vyapar’ for small and medium merchants. The app will have more than 25 features and it aims to help small and medium merchants to grow business, accept digital payments and avail instant business loans.

Keeping the privacy and security in mind, the app won’t share data with third parties. Besides, data is encrypted for high security. This added feature helps to keep the sensitive data such as personal information and account details away from hackers and thieves.

SmartHub Vyapar Benefits

It is a one-stop platform to provide all the banking and business solutions a merchant needs to run a business.

Merchants can accepts digital payments from multiple sources such as UPI QR payments, Debit and Credit cards, Tap N pay, UPI, QR Code, and SMS Pay.

(Tap N Pay feature – It allows accepting payments from contactless cards on NFC-enabled device.)

It offers indepth insights and overviews of all transactions across all form factors in a single view.

Merchants can get pre-approved loans depending on the requirments like Business loan, loan on credit card and overdraft facility.

It provdies instant, digital, and 100% paperless onboarding experience to existing HDFC Bank digital current account holders.

Merchants will get 24x7 support with EVA chatbot and helps merchants reach out to the help centre to address their issues and queries.

The special feature is commercial credit card that allows you to manage your business expenses efforlessly and pay your distributors digitally.