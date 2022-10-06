Google to launch Pixel 7 series, Pixel watch, and many more today: Here's HOW to watch the livestream of the event

New Delhi: The much-awaited event 'Made by Google' in the tech world is here. Google is going to unveil its latest bunch of products including next series of Pixels 7 and Pro, Google’s first smartwatch, and many more in the event today. It is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm according to the Indian time and it will be livestreamed for people around the world.

If you are exicted about the event and want to watch live streaming, then you can do by the following steps:-

Tech giant’s biggest event ‘Made by Google’ is set to happen today at 7:30 pm IST. The event will take place offline in New York City, United States. However, it will also livestream on Google’s YouTube Channel.

Google Product Lineup

Tech giant has already announced the lineup of its products which will be launched at the event. It includes Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel Watch, and Nest smart home portfolio.

Customers can pre-book them from today

After the launch of the products, they will be available for pre-booking at Google Store.com. So Indian customers can pre-order them from around 9:30 pm today on 6th October. Customers can use e-commerce site Flipkart to pre-order the latest devices.

Google Pixel Specs

As per reports, the pro model will be available in 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. There is no word on a 12GB/512GB model like the current phones. The battery will be basically the same with 5,000mAh capacity and support for 30W fast charging (though whether the phone actually hits 30W remains to be seen). Wireless charging will be supported on both Pixel 7 models.

Expected Price of Google Pixel 7

Prices are expected to remain the same -- $600 for a Pixel 7, $900 for a Pixel 7 Pro, reports have claimed