HDFC Bank alerts customers against PAN card frauds: Details here

New Delhi: HDFC Bank customers are being subjected to a scam in which fraudsters send a link via SMS or e-mail asking the recipient to update PAN card information by clicking the link.

"#GoDigitalGoSecure and never click on unknown links asking you to update your PAN card details," the bank tweeted recently.

This is known as a phishing scam, in which criminals establish a third-party phishing website that appears to be an existing genuine website, such as a bank's website, an e-commerce website, a search engine, and so on. Fraudsters distribute links to these websites by SMS, social media, email, Instant Messenger, and other means. Many clients click on the link without first reviewing the exact Uniform Resource Locator (URL) and enter security credentials like Personal Identification Number (PIN), One Time Password (OTP), Password, and so on, which are collected and utilised by fraudsters. Read More: Medical health insurance premiums to be taxed now, says AAR

Steps against phishing attacks:

Avoid clicking on unknown, unverified links and promptly delete such SMS and emails received by unknown senders to avoid accidentally accessing them in the future.

Before deleting emails with links to a bank, e-commerce, or search engine website, unsubscribe from them and block the sender's e-mail ID.

Always go to your bank's or service provider's official website. Check the website details carefully, especially when financial information is required.

Before entering secure credentials, look for the secure indication (https with a padlock symbol) on the website.

Check for spelling problems in URLs and domain names received via email. Inform in the event of suspicion.

The use of digital payments has increased, which accelerated during the Covid-19-induced lockdowns. However, as the speed and simplicity of conducting financial transactions has increased, so has the frequency of frauds reported in retail financial transactions.

Fraudsters have been utilising inventive tactics to scam ordinary and naive individuals of their hard-earned money, particularly newcomers to digital platforms who are unfamiliar with the techno-financial eco-system.