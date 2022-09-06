New Delhi: Mumbai-based Indian banking and financial services company HDFC introduced a new SMS facility for its customers. The private lender said in a statement that the new service will facilitate customers without any bound of time and place. Consumers can get SMS service without facing any hassle.

They can get the benefits of many services instantly with the new feature update. Here's the list of services customers can get under this new feature. Under the Account Services section, customers can get avail of the facilities of Balance Enquiry, Cheque Book Request, Account Statement Request, Recent 7 Days Transactions, FD Summary, and Debit Card Dispute. (Also Read: OMG! THESE are top 10 Indian-origin CEOs, check list & other details)

Under the loans section, the company is offering the services of Personal Loan, Auto Loan, Business Loan, and Consumer Durable Loan. Under the Credit Card section, they are offering View Reward Points, Convert Big Spends To EMI, and Credit Card Dispute. Apart from these, consumers can also avail the facilities of FastTag Registration, Open Fixed Deposits, Insurance – LI & GI. (Also Read: ATTENTION! 5 big changes in September 2022 that will directly impact your finances)

Customers can get these facilities 24 hours a week and 365 days a year.

With the new feature launched by the private lender, customers got rid of the old pattern where they have to type lengthy formats. Now they can simply type text in their own style, and format, AI will understand what they want to know. One thing should be noted currently, this service is available only in the English language.

HDFC posted on Twitter regarding the new update. The private lender tweeted “Banking services are now a text away! #BankOnUs and access a wide range of banking services from wherever you are, round-the-clock. 24/7 x 365! To get started, SMS “Register" <Space> “Last 4 digits of customer ID" <Space> “Last 4 digits of account number" to 7308080808."

A step-by-step guide to avail of the HDFC’s SMS banking services:

To avail of the benefits of HDFC SMS baking services, you have to register first. For this, you have to type 'Register', then write your last four digits of customer ID after giving space, write your last four digits of your account number after giving space, and send an SMS to 7308080808.

The text format should be like this - Register<space>Account Number and send it to 7308080808. Keep in mind, send this message from the same number which is registered with your SBI account. There are many other options to register for SMS banking services. But this is the quick and easy way. Let's have a look at the other options.

You can also register for it by visiting the bank's branch. There you have to fill out a form of registration and submit it. It will take four working days to complete the registration process after the date of submitting the application.