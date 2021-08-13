Lost Aadhaar Card? Check step-by-step guide to get home delivery of PVC Aadhaar

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aadhaar card

New Delhi: Aadhar card has become one of the most crucial documents for all the official work in India. The identity proof document is often required for receiving several benefits offered under state-sponsored schemes. However, if you have lost the physical copy of your Aadhaar card then you may need not worry, as you can easily order the PVC or plastic Aadhaar card from the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).  

All you need to do is follow simple steps to order a PVC copy of your Aadhaar card which can be used for all the official purposes. Here’s how you can apply for 

1. Go to the official website of UIDAI, which is https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint.php 

2. On the page, you new enter your Aadhaar card details. 

3. You need to verify your Aadhaar card details with the security code on the screen. 

4. Now you need to select if your mobile number is registered with the Aadhaar card or not. If your number is already registered then you need to leave the box unticked. 

5. Click on the Send OTP button. 

6. Verify your phone number with the OTP. 

7. Now, you need to pay Rs 50 as charges of plastic Aadhaar card. 

8. After successful payment, your order will be processed by UIDAI. 

After ordering your plastic Aadhaar card from the UIDAI, you will have to wait for about two weeks to receive the document at your doorstep. Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 launch tomorrow: Check specs, expected price and booking details

Notably, UIDAI has partnered with the India Post Office for delivering the Aadhaar card to the doorsteps of customers all across India. Also Read: RBI cancels licence of Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank, check what will happen with investors

