Mudra loan: Have any grievances? Know where and how to register your complaints

New Delhi: Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Mudra loan is extended for a variety of purposes which result in income generation and employment creation like loan for vendors, traders, shopkeepers and other service sector activities.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana are extended by Member Lending Institutions viz. Scheduled Commercial Banks, Non Banking Finance Companies and Micro Financial Institutions, registered with Mudra Ltd.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Scheme by banks and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) Loans are extended in three categories:

Shishu (loans upto Rs. 50,000);

Kishore (loans from Rs. 50002 to Rs. 5 lakh);

Tarun (loans from Rs.5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh)

However, if you feel at any point of time that you are facing issues regarding the issuance of Mudra loan or you have any greviances related to Mudra loan, you must know the following things.

There are 4 categories of Customer’s Communications with MUDRA Loans.

Query - These may be general inquiries, primarily relating to MUDRA loans, interest rates, repayment terms, eligibility norms, categories of loans, eligibility criteria for enrollment, terms of financing / refinancing etc.

Request – Requests for obtaining any valid services including financing or refinancing support by the customers directly by MUDRA.

Grievance – A communication by prospective / existing Customers of MUDRA that expresses dissatisfaction because of lack of action,

inadequate quality of services by MUDRA.

Grave/urgent Grievance – Related to staff misbehavior, cheating/fraud, false commitments, mis-conduct with the customers.

Suggestion/Feedback – Related to functions / roles of MUDRA with respect to its operations, policies or practices.

Customer can lodge his/her grievance through any of the following channels:

Complaint in Person

A customer can lodge a complaint in person during working hours at Customer Service Cell (CSC) of MUDRA, established in its Corporate office, by submitting a written letter and giving full details, to CSC and obtain an acknowledgement for the same.

Complaints through post / mail / email box

Customers can also submit their grievances by post at the following address or through email at help@mudra.org.in by giving full disclosures and details of the complainant and giving specific instances of the cause of complaint.

The Customer Service Cell

Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Ltd.

SWAVALAMBAN BHAVAN, C-11, G- Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex (E), Mumbai- 400 051

Tel: 022 6722 1465.

Through MUDRA Nodal Officers

Customers may also approach MUDRA Nodal Officers/Alternate Nodal Officers nominated at the designated Offices of SIDBI for specific queries and / or complaints relating to MUDRA’s services. The Nodal Officers / Alternate Nodal Officers will forward the complaints received by them to the CSC at MUDRA for necessary action on the same, within a reasonable time.

Grievances lodged through the Public Grievance Portal

The Govt. of India, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, and Public Grievance & Pension have introduced a web based mechanism “Centralized Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS)”, for lodging Complaints/Grievances by Citizens of India which may include MUDRA customers as well. This is known as Public Grievance portal (www.pgportal.gov.in). Customers may make use of the said Portal to communicate their grievances to MUDRA.