bank fraud

The Noida police claimed to have arrested 16 people in relation to a complaint filed by a retired NTPC official who lost Rs 1.62 crore on the pretext of getting Rs 26 lakh of an insurance policy back. 

Noida: Retired NTPC official lost Rs 1.6 crore in bank fraud! Police take swift action

New Delhi: The Noida police, on Thursday (May 3), claimed to have arrested 16 people in relation to a complaint filed by a retired NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) official who lost Rs 1.62 crore on the pretext of getting Rs 26 lakh of an insurance policy back. The police claim to have busted a fake call centre which was located in the Bhopura area of the adjoining Ghaziabad district. The police have arrested the gang's kingpin, Sonu Kumar, and 10 women, who worked at the fake call centre. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said that the case has been solved by the Noida Cyber Cell and Sector 113 police station officials. "On May 21, a retired NTPC official approached the Sector 113 police station with a complaint that he has been duped of Rs 1.62 crore by some people over a period of time," Singh said.

"He had provided us with whatever documents and evidence he had related to the episode, after which a case was lodged and we took up the investigation. We have successfully busted a gang involved in this fraud and arrested 16 people," the police officer added.

The fraudsters had identified themselves as individuals linked to a bank insurance agency. They duped the NTPC official who had subscribed to a life insurance policy from HDFC six-seven years ago.

"The complainant had paid only one instalment for that policy and not any follow-up instalments. The gang had somehow procured the insurance data and called up the complainant, telling him that ₹26 lakh are in his account, which can be transferred back to him…Over a period of time, the gang duped the complainant of Rs 1.62 crore in installments of Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh in the name of getting him his Rs 26 lakh back," Singh said.

Stay Cautious 

The Noida police have urged the general public to remain cautious while doing online activities. The police have also urged to tread with caution while on a phone call with unknown callers who talk to people on the pretext of providing them finance-related assistance or benefits. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: 5% DA hike CONFIRMED in July? Check latest update on dearness allowance 

The police explained that the gang had been using fake sim cards for cheating people by assuring them of the recovery of money in lieu of the policy whose installment had not been deposited and other benefits. Also Read: Explained: ExpressVPN removes its servers from India, what happens to users now?

- With PTI inputs. 

