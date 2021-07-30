Parents alert! Your child's Aadhaar will become inactive if you fail to do THIS

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is a 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India. It is issued for free of cost and is very handy when you have to submit it as a document proof. For children below 5 years, one of the parents or guardian will have to authenticate on behalf of the child. They will also have to give consent for enrolment of the child by signing the enrolment form.

The biometrics is not captured for children below 5 years. Their UID be processed on the basis of the demographic information and their facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. However, these children will have to to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when they turn 5 and 15. Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter.

In order to alert parents of Baal Aadhaar Card holders UIDAI has tweeted that Baal Aadhaar can only be used up to the age of 5 years. It becomes inactive if the biometrics of the child are not updated at the age of 5 years.

#AadhaarChildEnrolment #BaalAadhaar can only be used up to the age of 5 years. It becomes inactive if the biometrics of the child are not updated at the age of 5 years. You can visit your nearest #AadhaarEnrolment Centre: https://t.co/oCJ66DD0fK & update child's biometrics pic.twitter.com/YHKxGbWRJQ — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 28, 2021

In a related news, UIDAI has recently tweeted that people can use 4 forms of Aadhaar that are equally valid and acceptable as proof of identity. You can use any form of Aadhaar as per your convenience. These four forms of Aadhaar are --Aadhar Letter, eAadhaar, mAadhaar and Aadhaar PVC Card. All these form of Aadhaar are all equally valid and acceptable.

