Aadhaar for children: Complete list of documents you need to enrol your kid for Baal Aadhaar

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is a 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India. Aadhaar card is issued for free of cost and is very handy when you have to submit it as a document proof. There is no age limit defined for Aadhaar Enrolment. Even a new born baby can also get Enroled for Aadhaar.

To enroll your child for Aadhaar, you only need the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents.

Here is the complete list of other documents that you can use for the child's enrolment in Baal Aadhaar:

POI (Proof of Identity) documents containing Name and Photo for Aadhaar Card

1. Passport

2. PAN Card

3. Ration/ PDS Photo Card

4. Voter ID

5. Driving License

6. Government Photo ID Cards/ Service photo identity card issued by PSU

7. NREGS Job Card

8. Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution

9. Arms License

10. Photo Bank ATM Card

11. Photo Credit Card

12. Pensioner Photo Card

13. Freedom Fighter Photo Card

14. Kissan Photo Passbook

15. CGHS/ ECHS Photo Card

16. Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts

17. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

18. Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/ Administrations

19. Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan

20. Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

21. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

22. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Village Panchayat Head or Mukhiya or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

23. Gazette notification for name change

24. Marriage certificate with photograph

25. RSBY Card

26. SSLC book having candidates photograph

27. ST/ SC/ OBC certificate with photograph

28. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing name and photograph

29. Extract of School Records issued by Head of School containing name and photograph

30. Bank Pass Book having name and photograph

31. Certificate of Identity containing name and photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update.

32. Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate

POR (Proof of Relationship) documents containing Name of applicant and Name of HoF (Head of Family) for Aadhaar card

1. PDS Card

2. MNREGA Job Card

3. CGHS/ State Government/ ECHS/ ESIC Medical card

4. Pension Card

5. Army Canteen Card

6. Passport

7. Birth Certificate issued by Registrar of Birth, Municipal Corporation and other notified local government bodies like Taluk, Tehsil etc.

8. Any other Central/ State government issued family entitlement document

9. Marriage Certificate issued by the government

10. Address card having name and photo issued by Department of Posts

11. Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan

12. Discharge card/ slip issued by Government hospitals for birth of a child

13. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Municipal Councillor or Gazetted Officer on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

14. Certificate of Identity having photo and relationship with HoF issued by Village Panchayat Head or Mukhiya or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

DOB (Date of Birth) documents containing Name and DOB for Aadhaar card

1. Birth Certificate

2. SSLC Book/ Certificate

3. Passport

4. Certificate of Date of Birth issued by Group A Gazetted Officer on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

5. A certificate (on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update) or ID Card having photo and Date of Birth (DOB) duly signed and issued by a Government authority

6. Photo ID card having Date of Birth, issued by Recognized Educational Institution

7. PAN Card

8. Marksheet issued by any Government Board or University

9. Government Photo ID Card/ Photo Identity Card issued by PSU containing DOB

10. Central/ State Pension Payment Order

11. Central Government Health Service Scheme Photo Card or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Photo card

12. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing Name and Date of Birth

13. Extract of School Records issued by Head of School containing Name, Date of Birth and Photograph

14. Certificate of Identity containing Name, DOB and Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

15. Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

POA (Proof of Address) documents containing Name and Address for Aadhaar card

1. Passport

2. Bank Statement/ Passbook

3. Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook

4. Ration Card

5. Voter ID

6. Driving License

7. Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

8. Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

9. Water Bill (not older than 3 months)

10. Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

11. Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

12. Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

13. Insurance Policy

14. Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead

15. Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead

16. Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution on letterhead or Photo ID having address issued by Recognized Educational Institution

17. NREGS Job Card

18. Arms License

19. Pensioner Card

20. Freedom Fighter Card

21. Kissan Passbook

22. CGHS/ ECHS Card

23. Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

24. Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

25. Income Tax Assessment Order

26. Vehicle Registration Certificate

27. Registered Sale/ Lease/ Rent Agreement

28. Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts

29. Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by State Govt

30. Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/ Administrations

31. Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)

32. Passport of Spouse

33. Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)

34. Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/ State Govt. (not more than 3 years old)

35. Marriage Certificate issued by the Government, containing address

36. Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan

37. Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

38. Certificate of Address having photo issued by Municipal Councillor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

39. Identity Card issued by recognized educational institutions

40. SSLC book having photograph

41. School Identity card

42. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing Name and Address

43. Extract of School Records containing Name, Address and Photograph issued by Head of School

44. Certificate of Identity containing Name, Address and Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

45. Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

