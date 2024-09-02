Passport Seva Portal Working Fine Now, Services Restored Ahead Of Scheduled DownTime -- Details You Want To Know

New Delhi: The facilities and services being offered by Passport Seva portal, that was temporary down for a couple of days due to technical maintenance, is up ahead of the scheduled time.

"After successful completion of technical maintenance well before schedule, Passport Seva portal including the GPSP is now up & running w.e.f. 1900 hrs IST on 01 September 2024.System is now available for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities," the official Passport Seva website has mentioned.

Earlier we had reported that Passport Seva portal will be down for five days starting from Thursday, 29 August 2024. Passport Seva official website has mentioned that as a part of planned maintenance, the portal will be down between 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. During the maintenance timings, system was not available during this for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities.

Passport Seva portal technical maintenance: What will happen to scheduled appointments ?

Passport Seva official website had said that the already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants

"Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants," the Passport Seva official website has mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are collecting data from applicants hefty charges for filling up the online application form and scheduling appointment for Passport and related services.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry that many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are collecting data from applicants and also levying additional hefty charges for filling up the online application form and scheduling appointment for Passport and related services. Some of these fake website are registered in the domain name *.org, *.in, *.com such as www.indiapassport.org, www.online-passportindia.com, www.passportindiaportal.in, www.passport-india.in, www.passport-seva.in, www.applypassport.org and many other similar looking websites," it added.

The ministry has advised to all citizens applying for Indian Passport and related services that they should NOT visit to the above mentioned fraudulent websites or make payment related to passport services. The official website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for applying Passport services is www.passportindia.gov.in.

Alternatively, applicants may also use the official mobile App mPassport Seva which can be downloaded from Android and iOS application stores.