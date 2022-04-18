New Delhi: The eagerness for transfer of next installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is gaining pace as the month of May is approaching. Lakhs of Indian farmers are eagerly waiting for the disbursal of 11th installment of PM-KISAN.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme provides annual cash transfer of Rs 6000 to the farmers in three equal instalments. The first instalment is between April- July; second instalment is between August-November and the third instalment is between December-March.

The installment for this period had come on May 15 last year. Hence, a few media reports are speculating that government might transfer the amount to farmers on the upcoming Ram Navami or Ambedkar Jayanti. Though there has not been any official confirmation, we can only expect the installment to be credited soon.

Meanwhile, here’s how to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

- Visit the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

- Proceed to the Farmers Corner.

- Click on the ‘New Farmer Registration’ option.

- Enter Aadhaar card details.

- Now, verify your information via captcha code.

- Select the state.

- Enter the asked personal information in the respective boxes.

- Share your bank account details in which you’ll be receiving the funds.

- Submit the form

Is PM-KISAN Scheme for only Small and Marginal Farmers' families?

ln the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undertakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.

