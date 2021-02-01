Union Budget 2021: Date, time, schedule and other important details

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, at a time when India is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am.

Ahead of her third Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, and will likely be accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry. The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

Here we bring to you the schedule of Union Finance Minister for the day:

9:00 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will leave for Rashtrapati Bhawan. She will pose for a photo along with her Budget team.

10:00 am: Finance Minister will arive at Parliament. She will again pose for a photo along with the 'red' budget briefcase.

11:00 am: Finance Minister will begin presenting the Union Budget.

3:00 pm: Sitharaman will address a post-Budget Press Conference along with Minister of State for Finance and all other Secretaries at Media Center

FM Sitharaman’s speech and Union Budget presentation can be watched live on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' launched recently by the Finance Minister. The newly launched Union Budget Mobile App provides hassle-free access to Budget documents to lawmakers and the general public.

This newly launched Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices and from the Apple App Store on iOS devices – iPhone and iPad. One can also download it from the Union Budget Web Portal. The app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

