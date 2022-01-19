Union Budget 2022: Experts seek Universal health insurance in times of Covid

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1 with the experts seeking Universal health insurance in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis which has crippled all the sectors.

"Benefits and need of insurance (specially health insurance) was felt by every Indian during the pandemic. Government may aim for universal health insurance albeit through direct funding by incentivizing private insurance sector. Measures such an increase in the tax deduction limits and exemption from GST on insurance premiums, to improve social protection are expected" Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet said.

Singh also stressed upon the need to enhance limit of 8 years for carry forward.

"The Insurance industry has suffered huge blows during the pandemic, with increasing a long gestation period, the limit of eight years for carry forward and set-off of losses may be enhanced for insurance businesses," he added.

Meanwhile, Srinath Mukherji, Co-Founder, SANA Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd has urged the government to reduce GST on health insurance, since medical services have either Nil GST or at a lower rate.

"It is a disincentive for the customer to take much needed health insurance. That amount could instead be utilized for buying higher coverage, thus getting full value for money and making health insurance more affordable for buyers," he said.

