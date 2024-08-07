Zomato Announces ‘New Feature’ For Cash-On-Delivery Orders-Details Here

New Delhi: Zomato, a food delivery platform, has announced a new feature for the cash-on-delivery orders. According to Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal social media post on platform X, customers can now ask for the balance amount, if any, of cash on delivery orders to be added to their 'Zomato Money' account, and utilise it for placing future orders or dining out.

CEO Deepinder Goyal thanked Tata Group firm BigBasket for the inspiration behind the solution. "For cash on delivery orders, finding exact change can sometimes be inconvenient. Starting today, our customers can pay delivery partners in cash, and ask for the balance amount to be added instantly to their Zomato Money account.

This balance can be used towards future delivery orders or dining out," Goyal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Thank you @bigbasket_com for the inspiration for this solution, and our delivery partners (three of them are working as product managers with us) for insisting that we develop this asap," the Zomato CEO added.

The online food delivery firm announced a significant increase in its consolidated net profit last week, reaching Rs 253 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, from Rs 2 crore during the same period last year. (With Inputs From PTI)