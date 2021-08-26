Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisors may be sacked, Congress toughens stand, backs CM Amarinder

NEW DELHI: AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat has thrown hints that the newly appointed advisors of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu may be sacked after a bitter political storm erupted over their highly objectionable comments on Kashmir and Pakistan.

The senior Congress leader, while speaking to a TV news channel, expressed his sheer displeasure over the controversial statements made by the two advisors of Sidhu - Pyare Lal Garg and Malwinder Mali.

Rawat said that their comments were clearly not in line with the stated official position of the party on Kashmir and Pakistan.

Several top Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Manish Tewari, had objected to and condemned the remarks made by the two men in question.

Rawat further said that both Garg and Mali were not appointed by the party and that Sidhu had been directed to dismiss or take strict action against them.

Throwing his weight behind the Chief Minister, Rawat said that the upcoming assembly elections in the state will be fought under Capt Amarinder Singh. He will lead the party and will be the main face of the Congress in Punjab assembly elections, Rawat said.

Briefing mediapersons after a meeting with a delegation of Punjab Ministers and MLAs at his residence in Dehradun, Rawat said, "We will contest 2022 Punjab elections under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh."

A section of Punjab Congress leaders had expressed their resentment over Amarinder Singh to party high command, demanding the removal of Captain as chief minister. They reportedly said that his working style is harming the party and the state.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had reportedly `complained` to Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu`s criticism of his government is not good for its smooth functioning and gives a bad impression in the public domain.

Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress chief last month despite strong objections by Captain Amarinder Singh in a bid to end months of infighting in the state unit.

