Bhopal Metro: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Flags Off Trial Run

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday flagged off the trial run of the Bhopal Metro train at Subhash Nagar in the city. During this function, CM Chouhan also worshiped god ahead of showing green signal to the metro train. The Chief Minister also had a ride on the metro train. He took stock of the arrangements and facilities. Many public representatives, senior officials, and other distinguished citizens of the city were also present on the occasion.

Ahead of the showing green signal to metro, CM Chouhan said, “A new transportation revolution is starting in Bhopal. We did what we said. Today, the metro is ready for trial. Madhya Pradesh was cursed by the previous government. Madhya Pradesh with potholes, is now the state with metro.”

Also read: Mumbai Local Train Services On Central Line Delayed Due To 'Point Failure' At Panvel

The chief minister also said that the metro would not only be limited within the city, it would be extended up to Mandideep and Sehore. If required, it would even be extended up to Vidisha.

“I congratulate the entire team for the speedy work of the metro construction in the city. Metro means safe travel, automatic operation, no fear of road accidents, elderly people and women are also safe in it,” the CM said.

"It is convenient as the public will reach their destination in less time. It is fully equipped and will ensure a comfortable journey. It will be a cheaper journey than that of four-wheeler and other journeys. Along with being cheap, it will also be beautiful journey," Chouhan added.

"One more thing that metro means equality, people having cars can travel, people having two-wheelers and others will also can travel in it. The metro will take everyone equally," he further said. The Bhopal Metro, covers 31 km and is being built at a cost of Rs 6940 crore.