Holi 2023: Indian Railways To Operate 39 Special Trains To Deal With Festive Rush; Check Details

Indian Railways is all set to deal with the festive rush that comes with Holi 2023. To deal with the influx of passengers during the time of the festival, Railways has launched 39 pairs of Holi Special trains. These festival-special trains operated by railways will provide connectivity between multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and others. With trains on these routes, passengers from different cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and others will be able to use the enhanced services.

It is to be noted that Indian Railways operates these special trains during the festive season to deal with the increased amount of passengers. Furthermore, Railways prioritise the most crowded routes like Delhi-Patna, Bengaluru-Patna, Pune-Patna, Mumbai-Patna, and other. However, the services of the Holi special trains are not limited to these routes, other cities are also provided increased with increased frequency of trains for ease of travelling.

Also read: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Sivok-Rangpo Rail Link Project

The Holi special trains operated by the railways will make 174 frequency runs between the various destinations to cope with the festive season rush. To ensure smooth services, railways will ensure punctuality, cleanliness, safety, and availability of various facilities like food and water on these special trains.

Passengers can get reservations on the Holi special trains using the IRCTC online website or mobile application along with the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. It is crucial to note that the special trains are operated along with the regular express trains and mail express trains on the various routes mentioned above.

Holi Special Train List:

Here's a list of some of the special trains to be operated by Indian Railways on various routes.

04053/04054 Anand Vihar Terminal -Udhampur- Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express

04672/04671 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Festival Special Express train

04530/04529 Bathinda-Varanasi- Bathinda Festival Special Express train

04052/04051 Anand Vihar Terminal – Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal – Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express

04518/04517 Chandigarh – Gorakhpur – Chandigarh Reserved Festival Special Express train

04412/04411 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04060/04059 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jaynagar – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04062/04061 Delhi – Barauni– Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special express train

04064/04063 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani– Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04070/04069 Anand Vihar Terminal – Sitamarhi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express Train

04068/04067 New Delhi – Darbhanga – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express Train

04066/04065 Delhi – Patna– Delhi Superfast Festival Special Express

03251/03252 Rajgir – Anand Vihar –Rajgir Superfast Bi-weekly Express Special

05577/05578 Saharsa-Ambala Cantt-Saharsa Bi-weekly Express Special

05269/05270 Muzaffarpur – Valsad – Muzaffarpur weekly Express Special