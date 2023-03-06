Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Sivok-Rangpo Rail Link Project

On Sunday, Sikkim's proposed train link to the rest of the nation, the Sivok-Rangpo line, was inspected by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. According to a news release, Vaishnaw examined the junction preparations in Sivok and gave officials the order to turn the location into a gateway to Sikkim. Currently, the only means of transportation between Sikkim and the outside world is a road (NH 31A), which experiences severe monsoon delays and very steep slopes.

Increased traffic demand puts tremendous pressure on the road making it more vulnerable to damage and the journey more stressful. The rail connectivity is expected to provide a reliable and comfortable transportation infrastructure.

The release stated that the project is considered of strategic importance with future connectivity to Gangtok and thereafter to Indo-China Border (i.e., upto Nathula Pass) and a vital role in meeting the Defence requirements upto Nathula Pass) and a vital role in meeting the Defence requirements, the release stated.

As per the release, the total length of the project is 4.98 km (Sikkim: 3.43 Km, West Bengal: 41.6 Km), with a sanctioned cost of Rs 4086 crore. A total of 14 tunnels, 21 bridges, and five stations are expected to be a part of this project.

Regarding the project, wildlife clearance (Mahananda Wildlife) and forest clearance have been obtained. Contracts for 14 tunnels, 13 major bridges, and four yards have been awarded. Also, the construction work of yards at Sivok, Riyang, Melli, and Rangpo is in progress.

(With ANI Inputs)