Indian Railways starts Special trains on Delhi-Rohtak train route with THESE facilities

To make travelling more comfortable for passengers, Indian Railways starts MEMU train services on Delhi-Rohtak-Delhi route with new facilities.

Aug 20, 2022
Rail passengers travelling from Delhi-Rohtak will now have a more comfortable journey as Indian Railways has started Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train services on the Delhi-Rohtak-Delhi train division. 16 coaches of MEMU trains will be added with three-phase technology. These train services will be added in train numbers 04453, 04454, 04456, and 04457.

Indian Railways took to Twitter to share a glimpse of these new trains. “Operation of 16 coach MEMU trains with three phase technology has been started by Indian Railways on Delhi-Rohtak-New Delhi section. Its coaches have facilities like bio-toilets, CCTV, and comfortable seats. With this, daily commuters will be able to travel affordable and easy,” read the tweet in Hindi. 

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) introduced these MEMU trains as it is faster and provides GPS-based traveller info systems with coach announcements. These trains further have sliding doors, CCTV cameras, and bag racks. 

Also read: Indian Railways to soon start new Intercity rail bus on Mathura-Vrindavan route

These MEMU trains were introduced by Railways to cover semi-urban and rural areas in India. With the commencement of these trains, Indian Railways saved a lot of train delays and covered distances much faster compared to other trains. 

Recently, to avoid delays, the Indian Railways initiated five new pairs of MEMU trains from Bengaluru to the airport. These helped passengers save a lot of money on cabs and helped them catch their flights on time. Indian Railways took this initiative to provide additional connectivity to the airport.

