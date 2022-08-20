On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Indian Railways decided to add more comfort and convenience to the passengers. Indian Railways announced plans to operate a new 50-seater intercity rail bus on the 12 km long gauge rail track connecting Mathura-Vrindavan to give passengers an enhanced travel experience.

This new intercity rail bus will replace the old intercity rail bus which has been in operation for a long time. Indian Railways took to Twitter to share this news. “Mathura - Vrindavan journey to get more comfortable! A newly produced 50-seater intercity rail bus with a more powerful engine will soon serve the two cities. Jai Govinda Jai Gopala,” read the tweet.

But how is the new intercity rail bus different from the old one?

The new intercity rail bus comes with a more powerful engine and is equipped with many modern and advanced facilities like a music system for passengers, cushioned seats for more comfort, and an aluminum checkered floor. To enhance the ambiance of the intercity rail bus, vinyl films have been installed on the interior and exterior of the intercity rail bus depicting Mathura-Vrindavan’s religiosity.

