Kerala's First Vande Bharat Express: Congress-Led UDF Urges Railway Minister To Extend Train Till Mangalore

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala on Sunday urged the Union Railway Ministry to extend the route of the proposed Vande Bharat Express in the state upto Mangalore station in Karnataka so that people of Kerala's northernmost district of Kasaragod can also benefit from it. In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan has sought route extension to ensure "overall high-speed railway connectivity in the state".

Satheesan said that as per media reports, the existing route of the proposed Vande Bharat Express was from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, leaving out the northernmost district of Kasaragod.

"Please note that Kasargod forms part of the existing railway system in the state and could have been seamlessly incorporated into the existing route of the Vande Bharat Express without much pain. Leaving out the northern district of Kasaragod is considered a grave injustice to the people of Kasaragod," the LoP said.

Satheesan also pointed out that Kasaragod was a district in Kerala that had limited railway access and much more was needed to be done to bring it up to par with other districts in the state.

"Extending the Vande Bharat express to Mangalore station will improve overall connectivity between the state's southern and northernmost regions and be of great help to the people of Kasargod," he said.

As the tracks in the state have many curves, which would impede the Vande Bharat Express from running at its maximum speed, he urged the Union Railway Minister to prevail upon the authorities to take necessary steps to correct "high-impact curves".