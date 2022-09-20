NewsRailways
Metro network in India reaches 750 km from 250 km in 2014: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the mayors' conference in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Metro rail network in India has now reached 750 km from less than 250 km in 2014.

Metro rail network in India has now reached 750 km from less than 250 km in 2014, PM Narendra Modi says virtually addressing mayors' conference in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the phase-one extension of the Kochi metro. An official, during the Kochi Metro inauguration stated that a "metro revolution" is happening in the country, with the number of cities having a transport network rising to 20 from 5 in 2014.

The metro network in the nation has grown from 248 km in 2014 to 775 km and is still set on the path to growing even more. It is to be noted that the construction of 1,000 km of the metro is underway.

"In 2014, the total Metro network in the country was 248 km. Today, the total Metro network in the country is 775 km. Another 1,000 km of the metro network is under construction. This is a part of the Metro revolution happening in the country under the Modi government," an official said.

