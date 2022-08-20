Mumbai local train update: Indian Railways will carry out a jumbo block for five hours on August 21 on its suburban section due to maintenance work on railway tracks, overhead, and signalling equipment. This block will be undertaken on the Down Fast line between Borivali-Goregaon and the UP Slow line between Borivali-Kandivali stations from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled due to the block, however, all Down Fast line suburban trains will be operated on the Down Slow line between Andheri-Borivali stations. To manage the passenger rush, Special local trains will run on Panvel-Kurla (Platform 8) at 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

Check the new schedule of local trains during the jumbo block:

Up Fast line from 11.30 pm of 20.8.2022 to 4.30 am of 21.8.2022

Dn Fast line from 12.40 am to 05.40 am of 21.8.2022

Down fast line local train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.20 am on August 21 and will be diverted on Down slow line between Byculla and Matunga halting. However, the train will arrive at its destination 10 minutes late.

Diversion of Mail/ Express trains during the Jumbo block:

Train no. 2051 CSMT-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations, and will be given a double halt at Dadar, Platform No. 1. The train will arrive 10 to 15 minutes late at Roha.

Train no. 11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express, 11020 Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Konark Express, and 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations. It will be given a double halt at Dadar Platform no. 3 and will arrive at the destination 10-15 minutes late.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Mainline and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period. Railway authorities have apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this block.

