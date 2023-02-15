Mumbai-Pune Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time, Route, Speed, Ticket Price

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 flagged off the much awaited Vande Bharat Express trains on Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes. Both the trains will start from the Mumbai (CSTM) station and will reduce the travelling time between two cities. While the Mumbai to Solapur Vande Bharat Express will travel via Pune, the Mumbai to Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will travel via Nashik, connecting the important cities in the state of Maharashtra. In fact, Mumbai is the only city in India to get three Vande Bharat Express trains, one connecting Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Among these, the Mumbai-Pune route is expected to be one of the busiest ever to be catered by the semi-high speed train. Mumbai and Pune are well connected by the road network, however, there are limited flight options between these two cities. While Mumbai is one of the most well connected cities in India via Rail and Air routes, people in Pune need to travel to Mumbai to avail these services.

With Vande Bharat Express starting on this route, it gives a moment of joy for the residents of Pune. In fact, PM Narendra Modi appreciated the celebrations at the Pune Railway Station. The Vande Bharat Express train from Mumbai to Solapur via Pune will cover the distance between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Pune in 3 hours, reducing the travel time from 4 hrs to 3 hrs.

Mumbai-Pune-Solapur Vande Bharat Express: Route

The Vande Bharat Express train from Mumbai to Solapur via Pune will cover the distance in 5.30 hours. The Mumbai – Pune – Solapur Vande Bharat Express will start journey at 4.05 PM and reach Pune by 7.10 PM. The Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Solapur at 22.40 PM, while the train journey from Solapur will begin at 06:05 AM and arrive at Mumbai at 12.35 PM. This train will reach Pune at 9.20 AM.

Mumbai-Pune Vande Bharat Express: Fare

The chair car fare for the Mumbai- Pune route will be Rs 560 without catering and Rs 1,135 for AC chair car. The price of tickets for Solapur will be Rs 965 and 1,970 respectively.