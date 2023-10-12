RAPIDX Inauguration: PM Modi Likely To Flag-Off Services On Priority Section On October 20

The services on the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, RAPIDX is expected to begin soon. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely inaugurate the rapid rail services next week on October 20. Once operational, the semi high-speed rail services will change the face of transit services in the Delhi NCR region. It is to be noted that the operations will be initiated on the priority section first covering a distance of 17 km between Sahibabad and Duhai in Ghaziabad.

The priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS is the first section of the 82.1 km-long corridor which is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

