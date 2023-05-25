Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw And Uttarakhand CM Enjoy Kulfi

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is on a tour of Uttarakhand for the launch of several projects, including the Delhi- Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. But, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP did find some time amidst his hectic schedule to sample some delicious desserts. Ashwini Viashnaw was seen enjoying some kulfi at a station during his tour of the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also accompanied him. The duo were all smiles as they relished the dessert at the spot.



Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a video of his late night dessert with the word, “kulfi”.





Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Uttarakhand Tour



Ashwini Vaishnaw was in Dehradun to see the launch of the Delhi- Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. He also started the Char Dham fibre connectivity project to provide pilgrims visiting Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand with high-speed internet connectivity.



“With the introduction of this facility, lakhs of pilgrims coming to Devbhoomi from different parts of the country and abroad along with the state will also be able to take advantage of the high-speed data network,” Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted.



Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also holds the portfolio of the Communications, Electronics & Information Technology minister, had launched the country’s “2,00,000th 5G” at Gangotri. “2,00,000th 5G site of India activated at Gangotri and dedicated Char Dham fibre connectivity project with CM of Uttarakhand,” he tweeted.

Delhi- Dehradun Vande Bharat Launched:



The Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Dehradun was flagged off virtually today, May 25, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before the ceremony, Ashwinin Vaishnaw and Pushkar Singh Shami were seen inspecting the train and interacting with the passengers.

The high-speed train, which will start operations on May 29, will operate every day except Wednesdays. The Vande Bharat will stop at Haridwar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City on its route. The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat will traverse 302 km in 4 hour and 45 minutes.



Passengers will have to shell out Rs 1,065 for an AC chair car on the train. An executive chair car ticket will be priced at Rs 1,890. The launch of the new train comes in conjunction with 100 per cent electrification of Uttarakhand’s rail tracks.



The Delhi- Dehradun Vande Bharat will ensure ease of travel for commuters and make the two major cities more connected.