Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Sachin Pilot, Says 'Gandhis Made Me CM 3 Times'

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing power tussle with fellow Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has responded to the former’s remarks made during the 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' that Vasundhara Raje was his leader rather than Sonia Gandhi. Hitting out at Pilot, Gehlot admitted that the Gandhi family has played a significant role in his political career, making him a legislator, state party president, and the Chief Minister of Rajasthan thrice. "Who will say (decide), who my leader is? (Koi Kya Kahega Ki Mera Neta Kaun Hai)," Rajasthan Chief Minister said this while talking to a TV news channel.

Breaking his silence on his rift with Pilot, Gehlot Gehlot said, “During discussions with Kharge ji, Rahul ji, and Venugopal, it was decided that everyone should come together to contest the elections. I am hopeful that both leaders and workers will fight together following the instructions of the high command because the country needs Congress today."

Refuting Sachin Pilot’s allegations on the issue of corruption, the Rajasthan Congress leader said, "Let me make it clear that we have resolved the four cases against Vasundhara Raje. Some cases have already received verdicts from the court, and one case falls under the purview of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Therefore, I am not aware of any other case." Gehlot also categorically rejected Pilot’s charge of being lenient and not investigating the corruption cases against the previous Raje government.

It may be noted that both Gehlot and Pilot – two very influential Congress leaders in Rajasthan - have been at loggerheads for the last few years over a host of issues like power sharing in the government and no action by the chief minister against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government headed by Vasundhara Raje.

Gehlot also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying, "In Managad, the Prime Minister spoke about constructing a memorial for the martyrs, but in the end, he made no announcement. So, I stated that if the Prime Minister doesn't build it, the state government will."

The Rajasthan CM went n to say that his party Congress will win the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan because of the good work they have done in the past 5 years. He added, "In Rajasthan, neither the BJP nor its leaders are visible anywhere. Their 'Akrosh' rally flopped because people questioned its purpose, saying, 'We are already getting everything here." He also expressed confidence that Congress would secure 156 seats and form the government.

Gehlot highlighted the state government's efforts to ensure that every individual in Rajasthan benefits from the inflation relief camps and claimed that Rajasthan has introduced an unmatched number of schemes compared to any other state in the country. Making an appeal to PM Modi, Gehlot urged him to implement social security laws nationwide, similar to the four guarantees provided by the Congress government in Karnataka.

When questioned about Rahul Gandhi potentially leading the Opposition, Gehlot stated, "Rahul Gandhi is considered a natural leader because he actively opposes PM Modi. However, the decision regarding leadership will be made by him as he is in contact with other political parties."

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot on Sunday said, "I didn't put forward my demands to defame someone," in an indirect reference to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. If there is something lacking in our governance then without blaming others we should rectify it. I didn't put forward my demands to defame someone...raising your voice is very important in politics." He said while addressing a public gathering in Dausa.

Addressing a rally on the occasion of his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary, Pilot said, "When I was in the governance, you all are aware I always put forward my opinions with utmost courtesy, respect and appropriateness."

The Congress leader also made no announcements about floating a new political party, as there has been speculation that Pilot may float his own party on the 23rd death anniversary of his father. Congress has been in power for the past five years in Rajasthan where assembly elections are scheduled later this year.