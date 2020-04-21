Rajasthan CM assures early return of students, migrants from other states stuck due to COVID-19 lockdown

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday (April 21, 2020) said that he has spoken to the chief ministers of other states during which he had assured early return of students and migrants stuck in Rajasthan due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister had also spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to facilitate the return of migrants from Rajasthan stuck in other states due to the lockdown.

Zee Media quoted Gehlot as saying, “People are stuck all over the country due to COVID-19 lockdown. Their demand to send them home should be taken seriously. The chief ministers of MP, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam and Gujarat have agreed on this. Soon, students from these states will for their home. The Union Home Minister has also assured of early resolution of this crisis.’’

Gehlot further stated that the Centre should consider the plight of the labourers and allow them to return to their homes.

"I spoke to the Union Home Minister and said the Government of India should treat Rajasthan in a different manner. Larger number of migrants from Rajasthan live in other states be it Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and they are traders, employees, workers, shop keepers etc and want to come back," Gehlot said.

He said the Union Home Minister has asked him to discuss with the officials and respond on Tuesday.

"They (migrant labourers) want to go back home and once the situation improves, they would return with new confidence. The Government of India should take up the matter," he said.

"I have asked the Prime Minister, have written a letter too to explain the situation of migrant labourers. They are mentally broken and are depressed now," he said. After Uttar Pradesh, he said, Assam, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have also agreed to take their students back from Kota.

The UP government had earlier sent 250 buses for the return of the students. The Rajasthan CM said there are 4,000 students in Kota who are from various parts of Rajasthan and arrangements to send home are being made.

Gehlot said the state government was strengthening its health infrastructure. “We are managing challenges at the health and economy front in a balanced manner,’’ he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister also appealed to people to remain in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"As we enter Modified Lockdown in Rajasthan from today, my appeal to all kindly continues to remain inside your homes and avoid going out. Lockdown rules remain in place for citizens. The decision to ease restrictions is for starting economic activities in a limited and phased manner," Gehlot tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Corona remains a threat and the fight is on. Wearing a mask is mandatory for everybody when you are outside. Strictly maintain Social Distancing. Keep washing your hands frequently. Please do not spit on roads. We need to take all precautions."

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 98 coronavirus positive cases, taking the state tally to 1576. Out of 98 coronavirus cases, 50 cases were reported from Jaipur, 32 from Jodhpur and 7 from Kota.

Meanwhile, with one person each succumbing to the infection in Nagaur and Kota, the total death count due to the virus stood at 25, as per the State Health Department.