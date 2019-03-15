Alia is a very strong person in every way: SS Rajamouli

Director Rajamouli reveals that actress Alia Bhatt and London based actress Daisy Edgar Jones are playing the leading ladies of #RRR, a Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR starrer.

During a press meet, which was held on Thursday, the team of #RRR, revealed a lot about the film and director Rajamouli, putting an end to all the rumours and gossips, revealed that Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, with whom Alluri Rama Raju will fall in love.

Daisy Edgar is going to play a key role in this film and she will be teaming up with Jr NTR. Daisy is a London based model and an actor. She has been part of many web series too.

Many actresses from Bollywood have made their debuts in Tollywood and have acted in just one or two films. Actors like Katrina Kaif, Sonal Chauhan, Radhika Apte fall under that category. Well, there are few heroines who have debuted in Tollywood first and are now completely busy with amazing scripts in Bollywood.

But Alia Bhatt, being part of #RRR is definitely a big thing. She is one of the leading actresses of Bollywood now and Rajamouli is convinced that no other actress other than her can fit in the role of Sita. He said, “I am pretty sure that Alia will give her best for the film. Sita plays a crucial role in this film and she is a huge support to Rama Raju. I always wanted an actress who is mentally strong first and then physically. Alia is a very strong person in every way and she is epitome of a hard working person. We are excited to have her on board.”