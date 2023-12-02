Did You Know 'Salaar: Part 1' Took 114 Days To Complete? - Deets Inside

New Delhi: It's that day when 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' is all set to drop its high-octane trailer. After watching the action-packed teaser of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', the nation has been eagerly waiting for its trailer which is all set to release today at 7:19 PM. While this has indeed piqued the excitement for the release of the film, director Prashanth Neel has come up with interesting anecdotes about the film to elevate our ever-rising exhilaration.

As Prashanth Neel is currently on the promotional spree of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', he went on to attend an interview where he was asked how he got the idea of Salaar. While replying to this, the director said, "The idea of making Saalar had come to my mind 15 years ago, but after making my first film Ugram, I got busy with KGF which took me almost 8 years to make. That is, we first started planning KGF and by the time its second part was released 8 years had passed. In this way, the idea of making this film was already in my mind and during Covid, when KGF 2 was not released, we all had a lot of time because we were all sitting at home. So I worked on it a little."

Moreover, the director was asked yet another question about, at which locations and in how many days was the shooting of the film completed. He said, "We have shot the entire portion of the film in Ramoji Film City. Hyderabad. Singaneri Mines is 5 hours away from Hyderabad where we shot, apart from this we also shot in South Ports, Mangalore Port, and Vizag Port, apart from this we also shot a small part in Europe. The shooting of the film lasted for about 114 days."

Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.