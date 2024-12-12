New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule is winning hearts and breaking records! Hombale Films took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the makers and team for reaching the impressive ₹1002 crore worldwide milestone in just six days.

While they are pioneers in redefining Indian cinema, they have also acknowledged the magnificent feat achieved by Pushpa 2: The Rule, which crossed the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office in just six days.

Hombale Films took to their social media to share a poster of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule calling this accomplishment a huge boost for the growth of Indian cinema and a new benchmark for success, they further wrote in the caption:

"Heartfelt congratulations @MythriOfficial, @alluarjun, @aryasukku, #FahadhFaasil, @iamRashmika, @AAFilmsIndia and to the entire team of #Pushpa2TheRule!

Crossing 1000 crores worldwide in just 6 days is a phenomenal achievement. This milestone is a huge boost for the growth of the Indian Cinema, setting new standards for success!"

— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) December 11, 2024

Hombale Films is one of the biggest production houses in Indian cinema, consistently delivering exceptional films. Having created waves with the K.G.F franchise, Kantara, Bagheera and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, they have left a significant mark on the pan-Indian landscape with their blockbusters.

Now, Hombale Films is gearing up for Kantara: Chapter 1 and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam that are the biggest films the entire nation is looking for.