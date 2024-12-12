Advertisement
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Hombale Films Applauds Pushpa 2 For Crossing 1000 Cr., Hails Milestone For Indian Cinema's Growth

Hombale Films took to their social media to share a poster of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' congratulating the makers on achieving this grand milestone of ₹1002 crore worldwide.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hombale Films Applauds Pushpa 2 For Crossing 1000 Cr., Hails Milestone For Indian Cinema's Growth (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule is winning hearts and breaking records! Hombale Films took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the makers and team for reaching the impressive ₹1002 crore worldwide milestone in just six days.

While they are pioneers in redefining Indian cinema, they have also acknowledged the magnificent feat achieved by Pushpa 2: The Rule, which crossed the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office in just six days.

Hombale Films took to their social media to share a poster of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule calling this accomplishment a huge boost for the growth of Indian cinema and a new benchmark for success, they further wrote in the caption:

"Heartfelt congratulations @MythriOfficial, @alluarjun, @aryasukku, #FahadhFaasil, @iamRashmika, @AAFilmsIndia and to the entire team of #Pushpa2TheRule! 

Crossing 1000 crores worldwide in just 6 days is a phenomenal achievement. This milestone is a huge boost for the growth of the Indian Cinema, setting new standards for success!"

Hombale Films is one of the biggest production houses in Indian cinema, consistently delivering exceptional films. Having created waves with the K.G.F franchise, Kantara, Bagheera and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, they have left a significant mark on the pan-Indian landscape with their blockbusters.

Now, Hombale Films is gearing up for Kantara: Chapter 1 and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam that are the biggest films the entire nation is looking for.

