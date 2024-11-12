Advertisement
KANGUVA

Kanguva Advance Booking Opens: Suriya-Starrer Gets Bigger And Better

Prepare for the cinematic event of the year as Kanguva’s advance booking opens, promising an epic spectacle with intense action, emotion, and the ultimate clash between good and evil. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 07:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kanguva Advance Booking Opens: Suriya-Starrer Gets Bigger And Better Pic Credit: Instagram (@Studio Green)

Starring Actors Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, Kanguva brings together top talent in an epic saga of action and drama. Fans can now secure tickets, as advance booking for the much-anticipated film is officially open!

Releasing on November 14, 2024, Kanguva promises an unforgettable clash between good and evil, set against a visually stunning backdrop and featuring thrilling, high-stakes battles.

Directed by Siva, 'Kanguva' takes viewers on a thrilling journey through a world filled with intense battles, emotional depth, and the ultimate showdown between hope and vengeance. The production team, Studio Green, recently shared a striking poster on social media, teasing fans with the caption, “The ultimate faceoff between good and evil. An epic clash of hope and vengeance. Unveiling the Magnum Opus #Kanguva in just 2 Days.” 

Have a look at the post here:

 

 

'Kanguva' stands as this year's biggest and most ambitious film, boasting a budget of over 350 crore, outshining massive projects like 'Pushpa' and 'Singham.' This visually stunning film has been shot across seven countries, with scenes showcasing various continents of India.  

The creators envisioned a unique prehistoric world and brought in Hollywood experts to handle technical aspects like action choreography and cinematography, aiming to deliver a truly immersive experience. The film even includes one of the grandest war sequences ever, featuring over 10,000 actors. Studio Green has partnered with top distributors to ensure a worldwide release on a grand scale. 

