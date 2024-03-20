Advertisement
‘Kanguva' Teaser Out : Lord Bobby Is BACK! 'Animal' Sensation Continues To Mesmerise

The makers have dropped the much-anticipated teaser of 'Kanguva' on March 19. Directed by Siruthai Siva, 'Kanguva' promises an epic clash between the characters portrayed by Suriya and Bobby Deol. 

Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
'Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga', is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language fantasy action. However, the release has been postponed because of the forthcoming elections. Bobby Deol appears in the teaser as the antagonist and in an avatar that has never been seen before. 'Animal' actor promises an incredible cinematic experience throughout the combat scenes. Directed by Siruthai Siva, 'Kanguva' promises an epic clash between the characters portrayed by Suriya and Bobby Deol, as depicted in the gripping teaser shared by actor Suriya. The teaser hints at a riveting period drama filled with action-packed sequences that are sure to captivate the audience . 

Marking Bobby Deol's debut in South Indian cinema is an added asset to this film on which audiences have huge expectations. 

The Film is set to release in 10 languages, with plans for a grand unveiling later this year in 3D and IMAX formats. With a staggering budget surpassing Rs 300 crore, the film promises an immersive experience like never seen before.

'Kanguva' boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and others. The Film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad .

