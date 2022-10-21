Kantara Box Office Collections: Kannada thriller shows excellent growth, earns Rs 1.90 cr Net in Hindi market on Thursday

New Delhi: Ever since its release Hombale Films ‘Kantara' has been ruling over the hearts of the masses and subsequently over the box office. Where the film has emerged as the one that has topped almost all the charts, be it its Kannada version or Hindi version its box office collections are something that is constantly breaking all the records.

Taking a look at the box office journey of 'Kantara', the film opened with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. Net on the very first day in the Hindi market, its second-day collection counted 2.75 Cr. with 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day in the Hindi market. Moreover, after its weekend the film witnessed a reduction in ticket rates but not in its collections.

On Monday, the film saw an outstanding jump of 40 to 50% in the collection as compared to Friday with 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market, with 1.88 Cr. Net on Tuesday and 1.95 Cr.

Net on Wednesday and registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on Thursday. Apart from this, 'Kantara' also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving from everywhere.