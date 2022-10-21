Kangana Ranaut reviews Kantara film, says 'still SHAKING, what an explosive experience...hats off!'

New Delhi: Slowly but steadily Kannada film Kantara has wowed the audiences and how! The positive word-of-mouth publicity definitely added to the buzz around it and now many Bollywood celebs including Shilpa Shetty, and Kangana Ranaut among others are smitten by the performances and storyline of the movie.

Kangana watched the film recently and her review of Kantara is worth a dekko. A fan club shared her video just as she came out of the cinemas. After watching the film, Kangana posted a selfie and said, "I have just come out watching Kantara with my family, and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable!”

The actor particularly appreciated the amalgamation of action and local folklore in the film. “What a find blend of tradition, folklore, and indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for. I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don’t think I will recover from this experience for another week,” she concluded.

The film also made it to the number 1 position in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films released by IMDb recently. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha member PC Mohan today said that he is also adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention from the film ‘Kantara’. He also announced that the BJP-led Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age.

Rishab Shetty starrer ‘Kantara' has won the hearts of the Indian audience across the country, which has translated well at the box office. The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, has been written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. It's Hindi version has earned Rs 13.10 cr Nett at the Box Office.