Kantara: Rishab Shetty's starrer to be released in Hindi on THIS date

New Delhi: Kantara, the Risab Shetty starrer, has been receiving much love from the audience and is running successfully in theatres. The makers, who are flattered by the response that the Kannada version has been getting, are now also trying to explore the Hindi market. The production house Hombale Films took to their twitter handle today to announce the release of the movie’s trailer in Hindi version.

The original Kannada version was released on the 30th of September and has been receiving incredible reviews online. The movie has received a record-breaking 99% rating with 35000 reviews on Bookmyshow. The movie is directed and led by Rishab Shetty and also stars Sapthami Gowda in the lead. It also stars Kishore and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

Here is the tweet posted by the makers:

Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

The producer Vijay Kiragandur while speaking on the release of Kanatra,said,“Kantara is in a different genre from KGF. We wanted the world to see our distinct cultural identity that we are proud of. The movie spells of sacred customs and traditions, hidden treasures and generational secrets with the backdrop of uniquely rugged, charming landscapes of Coastal Karnataka. The distinct storyline of the movie is surely going to intrigue the fans nationally as well as globally. We have plans to release Kantara in different languages too in the coming week.”

The Hindi version of the movie is all set to hit the theatres on the 14th of October.