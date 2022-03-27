‘KGF: Chapter 2’ - Ram Charan and Shivaraj Kumar to present Telugu and Kannada trailer

New Delhi: As Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 14, the makers of the mega action entertainer have roped in South superstars Ram Charan and Shivaraj Kumar to present the Telugu and Kannada version trailers of the film respectively.

A grand trailer launch event in Bengaluru will take place today. It will be hosted by Karan Johar, where the entire cast and crew came together, along with the bigwigs of the industry.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is a sequel of 2018 superhit film ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’. The 2018 film shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. The sequel also has Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon as part of its cast.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is all set to release nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.