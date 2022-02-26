Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous as she flaunts her baby bump in maternity shoot – WATCH!

NEW DELHI: Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu will soon welcome a little munchkin in their family. On Saturday, Kajal shared a new video on her social media handle, where she treated her fans with a glimpse of her baby bump.

In the video, Kajal can be seen enjoying her me-time while flaunting her baby bump in a short pink dress.

In the caption, she penned powerful and motivational affirmations.

"You are worthy. You are capable. You are the best version of yourself. Book the ticket. Write the book. Create the dream. Celebrate yourself. Rule your queendom," she wrote.

Kajal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple announced the pregnancy in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.