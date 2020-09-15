Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are holidaying in Goa with family while we're stuck here, see pics

New Delhi: Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have sent the internet into a meltdown with pictures from their Goa vacation. They are holidaying in Goa with their families and the pictures will make you go green with envy. Even we want to pack our bags and go for a vacation. Pretty, please!

Vignesh has treated his Instafam to some beautiful pictures from the vacation. Nayanthara, looking lovely as always, features in most of the postcard-worthy photos. Nayanthara and Vignesh also celebrated her mother's birthday in Goa.

Take a look at the couple's Goa album:

Nayanthara and Vignesh, who are based out of Chennai, first flew to Kochi for Onam and after celebrating the festival, they touched down in Goa.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love during the shooting of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. They have been together for five years.

On the work front, they are currently working together on ‘Netrikann’, produced by Vignesh. She was last seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’.