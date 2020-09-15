हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are holidaying in Goa with family while we're stuck here, see pics

Vignesh Shivan has treated his Instafam to some beautiful pictures from the vacation and Nayanthara, looking lovely as always, features in them.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are holidaying in Goa with family while we&#039;re stuck here, see pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@wikkiofficial

New Delhi: Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have sent the internet into a meltdown with pictures from their Goa vacation. They are holidaying in Goa with their families and the pictures will make you go green with envy. Even we want to pack our bags and go for a vacation. Pretty, please!

Vignesh has treated his Instafam to some beautiful pictures from the vacation. Nayanthara, looking lovely as always, features in most of the postcard-worthy photos. Nayanthara and Vignesh also celebrated her mother's birthday in Goa. 

Take a look at the couple's Goa album:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #candolim #Goa #wikkiclicks

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #wikkiclicks #nofilterneeded #nofilter #shotoniphone #photography #loveforphotography

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to my dearest ammmuuu Mrs. Kurian 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on

Nayanthara and Vignesh, who are based out of Chennai, first flew to Kochi for Onam and after celebrating the festival, they touched down in Goa.  

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love during the shooting of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. They have been together for five years.

On the work front, they are currently working together on ‘Netrikann’, produced by Vignesh. She was last seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’.

Tags:
NayantharaVignesh Shivannayanthara and vignesh shivanNayanthara Vignesh Shivan goa vacation
Next
Story

Sandalwood industry drugs case: Ragini Dwivedi sent to judicial custody, Sanjjana Galrani's remand extended
  • 49,30,236Confirmed
  • 80,776Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Kangana Ranaut angry on Jaya's staement