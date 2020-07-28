हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dhanush

On Dhanush's birthday, Twitterati trend south superstar

Dhanush has worked with several superhit flicks and is a recipient of many honours. 

On Dhanush&#039;s birthday, Twitterati trend south superstar
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: South superstar Dhanush celebrates his birthday on July 28. He has a massive fanbase, who thronged the micro-blogging site to wish him on his birthday. Born as Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthoori Raja, the popular actor made his acting debut in Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), directed by his father Kasthuri Raja.

Dhanush has worked with several superhit flicks and is a recipient of many honours. Take a look at how Twitterati wished him on birthday: 

Dhanush got married to Thalaiva Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya on November 18, 2004. The couple has two sons named Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

He has sung and composed music in many projects. His 2013 track 'Why this Kolaveri Di" created a storm on YouTube. Anirudh Ravichander composed the soundtrack and Dhanush had co-written the lyrics.

On the work front, in 2019, Dhanush sang Nenjodu Vinaya from 'Brother's Day', Polladha Bhoomi, Kannazhagu Rathiname from 'Asuran'. In 2020, he will be seen in 'Pattas' and 'Jail'. 

Here's wishing Dhanush a very happy birthday!

 

Dhanush
