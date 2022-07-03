NewsEntertainmentRegional
Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das dies at 30 after battle with cancer, last rites held in Chennai

The news of the untimely demise of Assamese actor Kishor Das has left everyone shocked. He had worked in the Assamese entertainment industry, and was known for his work in television shows like 'Bidhata', 'Bandhun' and 'Nedekha Fagun' that aired on Guwahati-based regional channels.

NEW DELHI: In a shocking news, popular Assamese actor Kishor Das passed away on Saturday (July 2) after battling cancer for almost one year, as per reports. He was 30 and died at a Chennai hospital, where he was undergoing treatment since March. Several media reports claimed that Kishor had also contracted COVID-19 due to which his health condtion deteriorated and he succumbed to cancer on Saturday. A report by E-Times also claims that Das' last rites were also held in Chennai on Saturday evening. 

The news of his untimely demise has left everyone shocked. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the news of his death on Instagram following which his comment section was filled with fans paying him their tributes. 

"Whole of Assam was waiting for you dada..Kishor Das was a very young talented rising star in the Assamese film industry. Rest as a masterpiece," one of the fans wrote. 

Another social media user tweeted, "My sincere condolences to bereaved family members in this hour of grief. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti."

Just a few weeks back, Kishor took to social media and dropped a picture of himself from the hospital. Back then, he also shared his health update with fans revealing that he suffered several side effects including fatigue, nausea, dizziness and body weakness among others due to chemotherapy.

"It is my 4th cycle of chemotherapy. You’d think it gets easier but unfortunately it doesn’t. During this days, I have suffer from many side effects including Fatigue, nausea, dizziness, bodye weakness, vomiting etc etc. I can’t even take over other medicine without asking my doctor. You know, reality is nothing is the same since the stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis and especially during chemotherapy," he had written.

 

Kishor predominantly worked in the Assamese entertainment industry, and was known for his work in television shows like 'Bidhata', 'Bandhun' and 'Nedekha Fagun' that aired on Guwahati-based regional channels. He had worked in more than 300 music videos in his career. The late actor was last seen in an Assamese movie titled 'Dada Tumi Dusto Bor'.

The year 2022 has seen a number of celebrity deaths so far. Renowed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was brutally shot dead by assailants in a broad daylight in May, whereas singer KK died in Kolkata after a concert. Earlier this year, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and singer-musician Bappi Lahiri also passed away due to health-related issues. 

