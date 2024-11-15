Advertisement
Pragya Jaiswal To Star In NBK 109 Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna And Bobby Deol

Pragya Jaiswal will star alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol in the highly anticipated Telugu action drama NBK 109, marking her second collaboration with Balakrishna after the success of Akhanda.

Nov 15, 2024
Pragya Jaiswal To Star In NBK 109 Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna And Bobby Deog

New Delhi: Telugu cinema fans have reason to celebrate as Pragya Jaiswal is set to star as the lead actress in the highly anticipated film NBK 109. Following her successful collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Akhanda, where their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, NBK 109 marks their second outing together, sparking even greater excitement among fans. Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi, the film is expected to be an action-packed drama featuring Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

Pragya Jaiswal’s casting in NBK 109 is another milestone in her flourishing career. Known for her dynamic presence in Telugu cinema, she has become a recognized Pan-India star, with notable hits such as Akhanda and Kanche. Her performance in Akhanda not only earned her critical acclaim but also contributed to the film's status as one of the highest-grossing films of her career. As she joins NBK 109, anticipation for her role has only grown, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

In addition to NBK 109, Pragya is expanding her career across industries. She recently made her Bollywood debut in Khel Khel Mein, starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and others. With her versatility and proven track record of working alongside top stars, Pragya is poised to continue captivating audiences and further solidifying her place as a leading actress in Indian cinema.

