Prithviraj Sukumaran Lauds Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Director Prashanth Neel, Calls Him 'Confident'

New Delhi: Ahead of the grand release of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high to witness Pan India star Prithviraj Sukumaran in this actioner. Touted as a magnum opus — mass entertainer, the film promises a compelling narrative, combined with powerful performances and multilingual brilliance. Directed by the visionary Prashanth Neel, fans are eager to understand what attracted Prithviraj Sukumaran to the film and his experience of collaborating with the ace filmmaker.

Sharing details about the same, the actor said, “I mean the first time I heard the script of Salaar was a couple of years back, a few years back. And it was a new narration by Prashanth, it took me about 30 seconds after the narration to say I want to do this. I think I have a fantastic role and yes, it is a Prashanth Neel film, who wouldn’t want to work with him.”

Further, showering praise on Director Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran added, “He’s so confident with his craft, in narrating, and when an actor comes up with a new idea or if you want to walk to Prashanth for a scene you want, and if you're able to convince him, he will change everything around you. He will change the plan of shoot entirely around the new idea that you have pitched. He's got such a solid command on his craft and that is one of the most enjoyable things about working with Prashanth. He likes being surprised.”

Helmed by Prashanth Neel under the Hombale Films banner, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is slated for release on 22 December 2023.