हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier to star opposite Nani?

Priya is making her Bollywood debut with 'Sridevi Bungalow'.

Priya Prakash Varrier to star opposite Nani?

One has to definitely say that Priya Prakash Varrier is definitely a lucky girl. With just one wink, this starlet scaled unexpected heights. This young girl from Kerala is gearing up for the release for her debut film 'Oru Adaar Love' in Malayalam and at the same time, the film is also releasing in Telugu with the title 'Lovers Day'. The actor was in Hyderabad recently for the promotion of the film and she was pretty excited about it. 

Priya and Roshan, the lead pair of the film took part in the audio release function and actor Allu Arjun was the chief guest at the event. Well, Priya has been receiving many offers from various filmmakers of Telugu film industry. During the recent interview, she said that she will soon announce her Telugu debut film once it is finalised.

So according to the latest reports, the actor is roped in to play the leading lady in actor Nani’s next film which will be directed by Vikram Kumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is expected to go on floors in February and already has technicians like PC Sreeram on board.

Priya is making her Bollywood debut with 'Sridevi Bungalow' and the teaser of the film which was unveiled recently has received a mixed response. It is also said that the actor has quoted for Rs 2 crore for a film when producer Dil Raju had approached her. 

 

Tags:
Priya Prakash VarrierNaniTelugu moviesNani filmspriya prakashwink girlRoshan abdul rahoofOru Adaar Lovelovers day
Next
Story

Raashi Khanna to seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in romance drama

Must Watch

DNA: Bands of Indian Armed Forces enthrall spectators at Beating Retreat