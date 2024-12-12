Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Breaks Records, Rakes In 30+ Cr. For 7 Days Straight! Collects 31.5 Cr. On Wednesday!

New Delhi: The unstoppable fever of Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to take the box office by storm, breaking records daily. Allu Arjun's much-awaited film has exceeded expectations, delivering remarkable global success since its release.

The immense excitement surrounding the film's release continues to fuel its box-office dominance, with audiences flocking to theaters to witness the action-packed drama.

On Wednesday, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) collected an impressive ₹31.5 Cr., setting a new benchmark for box office performance. It has created an impressive record becoming the first Hindi film to cross ₹30 Cr. for seven consecutive days.

Pushpa 2: The Rule had an extraordinary box office run, opening with ₹72 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹59 crore on Day 2, and ₹74 crore on Day 3. It made history as the biggest non-holiday event in Indian cinema.

The film continued its dominance, collecting ₹86 crore on Sunday, ₹48 crore on Monday, ₹36 crore on Tuesday, and ₹31.5 crore on Wednesday, showcasing the frenzy that the film has created globally.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024.