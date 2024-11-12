Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Starring Allu Arjun To Be Launched In Patna On THIS Date

New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, eagerly awaited by audiences. After its electrifying teaser, excitement for the trailer is palpable. Pushap 2's trailer is set to release on November 17, 2024, and will be released in Patna which is going to be India's biggest trailer launch.

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have made the highly awaited announcement of the trailer release, scheduled for November 17, 2024. Along with this thrilling announcement on social media, they also shared a stunning poster with which the new look revealed rustic Pushparaj with a gun in his hand walking in full swag. They further captioned as follows:

Dropping an EXPLOSIVE BANGER before the MASS festival begins in Cinemas Experience the MASSIVE #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer on 17th November at 6:03 PM

With a Blasting Event at PATNA #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th Icon Star @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @resulpookutty @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @aafilms_official @agsentertainment #E4Entertainment @ncinemasofficial @mythrireleases @tseries.official @pushpamovie @fanizm.official

The trailer in Patna holds great significance as the earlier part - Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit in the state - both in theatrical and on satellite. So much so that in 2022 Srivalli's song in Bhojpuri was created by a singer and it became an internet sensation.

Moreover, Allu Arjun has a massive fanbase in Patna due to the popularity of films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for him and they all were pushing him for the longest time to come to Patna.

Pushpa 2: The Rule's music has been immensely loved by the audience. It's safe to say this is the biggest film everyone is eagerly waiting for. The nationwide craze for the film is undeniable, and now that the trailer has finally been announced, the excitement is palpable.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series.

The film will be released on December 5, 2024.