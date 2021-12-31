'Pushpa' makers release a scene that was DELETED from the original film

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun basks in the success of his latest film `Pushpa: The Rise`. The makers on Friday released a deleted scene from the movie, which has become quite popular on social media.

The deleted scene released by the 'Pushpa' team has Allu Arjun`s mass scene, which would have appealed well to the native Telugu audience.

In the particular scene, Allu Arjun`s mother is seen getting scolded by her money-lender for not being able to clear off the debt.

Allu Arjun, who gets deeply offended by this act, returns the borrowed money, as he demands the person to inform everyone in the village about his loan clearance. He does this to avenge the humiliation caused by their money-lender.

Watch the scene here: