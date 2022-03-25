RRR: Fan dies of heart attack while watching Ram Charan-Jr NTR film in theatre

NEW DELHI: SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film 'RRR' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was released in theatres on Friday (March 25) to packed theatres across the globe. Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the magnum-opus for long and showered their love once it arrived on 70mm screens. Going by the reactions coming in from the masses, the movie appears to have promised tons of entertainment.

Meanwhile, a piece of tragic news has been reported from the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh where a fan died while watching the 'RRR' movie inside the movie theatre.

As per a report in TOI, a large number of fans had gathered to watch the RRR benefit show. A person named Obulesu (30) who was watching the film had a massive heart attack while watching the film. He is said to have died on the way while being taken to the hospital by his friends. He was declared ’brought dead’ by the doctors.

The report added that the Police registered a case in the matter. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, it was reported that SS Rajamouli entertainer 'RRR' has been hit by piracy like its predecessors. 'RRR' has been reportedly leaked online and is being circulated on piracy-based websites and platforms such as Tamilrockers, as per Asianetnewsable.com. The notorious platform is infamous for leaking top regional, Bollywood and Hollywood movies ahead of the big screen release, thereby affecting the business massively.

After this came to the notice of a few fans, support poured in for SS Rajamouli and the 'RRR' star cast.

Well, fans have celebrated the release of 'RRR' like a festival. Videos of fans dancing in theatres to pouring milk on posters have gone viral on social media.

'RRR' is not the first Telugu film to be leaked online. Earlier, films including 'Pushpa', 'Akhanda', 'Vakeel Saab', 'Bheemla Nayak', 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Bangarraju', 'DJ Tillu', 'Khiladi', 'Rowdy Boys', 'Good Luck Sakhi', Janhvi Kapoor's 'Roohi', Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2', '2.0', 'Angrezi Medium', 'Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Street Dancer 3D' too have been leaked online.

Live TV