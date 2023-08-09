trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646787
Sooryavanshi Actor Abhimanyu Singh To Perform Action Sequence In Jr NTR's 'Devara'

Jr NTR's 'Devara' also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 02:13 PM IST|Source: IANS

Sooryavanshi Actor Abhimanyu Singh To Perform Action Sequence In Jr NTR's 'Devara'

New Delhi: Actor Abhimanyu Singh, who has entertained us in movies like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Selfiee', 'Bachchan Pandey' and many more, will now be seen in Jr NTR's upcoming film 'Devara'.

The actor opened up on his experience of working with Jr NTR: "It has been a great experience so far. I have loved working with him for his home production. I had an action sequence and the first schedule was in Hyderabad. This is the second time we are working together."

"Earlier, we had a good time working together in 'Jai Lava Kusa'. I am looking forward to the project releasing soon, and how the audience react to it," he added.


A high-budget spectacle, 'Devara' is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. 

The film's music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R. Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. 'Devara' also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. 

The film marks Janhvi Kapoor's long-awaited debut in Telugu cinema.  The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024.

 

