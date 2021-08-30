हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Annabelle Sethupathi' trailer is a laugh-riot

The two-and-a-half minute long trailer centres around a grand palace built by Vijay Sethupathi's character for his beloved fiancee Annabelle, played by Taapsee.

Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Annabelle Sethupathi' trailer is a laugh-riot
Video grab

Mumbai: The trailer of actors Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer horror-comedy 'Annabelle Sethupathi' has been unveiled on Monday and it is a laugh-riot.

The two-and-a-half minute long trailer centres around a grand palace built by Vijay Sethupathi's character for his beloved fiancee Annabelle, played by Taapsee.

As per the trailer, Taapsee will essay a dual role. One of her roles is of a young woman who dares to live in that palace that is now left abandoned and haunted by ghosts.

In the video, spirits, who appear as servants of the then royal palace, can be seen trapped in there for some reason and then Taapsee`s character of the young woman comes to their rescue.

What follows next is a series of comedy scenes between Taapsee, the spirits and other people in the palace, along with glimpses of the veiled secret of the past.

This film marks Taapsee's first collaboration with Sethupathi, known for critically-acclaimed movies like 'Super Deluxe', 'Aandavan Kattalai', 'Master' and 'Vikram Vedha'.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram, the film is directed by Deepak Sundarrajan. 'Annabelle Sethupathi', will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar from September 17. 

